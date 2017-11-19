'Justice League' Becomes Lowest-Opening Film Of DC Comics Extended Universe

"Justice League" may be the No. 1 film in North America, but it also has the dubious distinction of being the lowest-opening film of the DC Comics Extended Universe.

Studios on Sunday estimate that the enormously expensively superhero mashup will earn $96 million from 4,051 theaters. It is well below its modest $110 million estimates and pales in comparison to the $166 million launch of "Batman v Superman" in early 2016. Both films were similarly panned by critics.