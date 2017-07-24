Justin Bieber Cancels The Rest Of His Purpose World Tour Over 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

Bieber has been on the tour for the last 18 months, playing more than 150 shows on six continents. The Grammy winner's upcoming shows included stops in the U.S. and Canada, including the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The pop star was supposed to wrap the tour in Asia in September. The tour cancellation comes days after the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture said that it won't be inviting Bieber to perform in the country because of his past "bad behavior." During his 2013 visit to China, he drew criticism when pictures showed him being carried up the Great Wall of China by a pair of bodyguards.