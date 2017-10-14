Justin Bieber Fans Harass Rumored Girlfriend Paola Paulin On Instagram

Justin Bieber’s fans have a reason to say "Sorry."
The 23-year-old heartthrob is known to have one of the most passionate fan bases on social media, but the Beliebers are setting their sights on Justin’s rumored new girlfriend, actress Paola Paulin.
After being photographed leaving church with the Biebs last week, the "Ballers" actress' Instagram account has been flooded with hateful comments from overprotective fans.
"I'm mad because my husband Justin is dating another girl. He is mine and I hate this girl," one fan wrote.
Others went on to comment on her posts with snake emojis and other derogatory words.
The Biebs is reportedly "smitten" with 26-year-old beauty Paola, and their romance got off to a quick start.
After meeting the Latina bombshell on Sept. 27, Justin Us Weekly reported he invited her to attend church with him later that day. They have allegedly gone on multiple "intimate" dinner dates since, including Hollywood hotspot Soho House, a source confirmed to Access Hollywood.
Despite the flurry of negative comments, Paola refuses to pay the haters any attention. Her latest Instagram post was this adorable selfie with A-list “Ballers” co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Karlee Eldridge.
This isn't the first time Justin’s fans have attacked one of his girlfriends on social media.
In August 2016, the "Purpose" singer threatened to privatize his Instagram account—and later deactivated it—after fans lashed out at then-girlfriend Sofia Richie.
"I'm gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don't stop the hate this is getting out of hand," he wrote after sharing a series of black-and-white photos with Sofia. "If you guys are really fans you wouldn't be so mean to people that I like."
Hopefully the Biebs doesn’t have to take these drastic measures again!
-- Oscar Gracey