Justin Hartley Hopes His 'This Is Us' Co-Stars Will Be At His Wedding

Justin Hartley's wedding to fiancée Chrishell Stause is coming up quick, and the "This Is Us" star revealed that he can’t wait to celebrate with all of his loved ones. 

"He does have a lot of input for a groom," Chrishell told Access Hollywood at the Emmy Awards. "There are certain things. He wants like little things. He wants the good chairs and I'm like "well…" and he is actually making it much better."

Justin added that he is really looking forward to the big day and that he is supportive of both his fiancée and newly -engaged co-star Mandy Moore.

WATCH: 'This Is Us': Everything You Need To Know For Season 2

"I'm really looking forward to the wedding day. I'm going to have friends coming in from out of town that I haven't seen in a few years. It's going to be great,” Hartley told UsWeekly in a new interview. 

This isn't the only "This Is Us" wedding that will be happening in the near future. Mandy recently got engaged to Taylor Goldsmith from the band Dawes. This will be the second marriage for the 33-year-old singer-actress, she was previously married to singer Ryan Adam for seven years.

It sounds like the “This Is Us” crew needs to start prepping for a whole lot of wedding fun. 

-- Kevin Zelman

