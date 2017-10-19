Justin Hartley Hopes His 'This Is Us' Co-Stars Will Be At His Wedding

Justin Hartley's wedding to fiancée Chrishell Stause is coming up quick, and the "This Is Us" star revealed that he can’t wait to celebrate with all of his loved ones.



"He does have a lot of input for a groom," Chrishell told Access Hollywood at the Emmy Awards. "There are certain things. He wants like little things. He wants the good chairs and I'm like "well…" and he is actually making it much better."

Justin added that he is really looking forward to the big day and that he is supportive of both his fiancée and newly -engaged co-star Mandy Moore.