Justin Timberlake To Headline Super Bowl LII Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake is set to bring "SexyBack" to the Super Bowl stage.
The music superstar will headline the 2018 Pepsi Halftime Show, the NFL announced on Sunday.
JT has taken the stage at the event two previous times – in 2002 with *NSYNC alongside Britney Spears and Aerosmith, and again with Janet Jackson in 2004. His 2018 performance will be his first as headliner and makes him the artist with the most halftime appearances to his name.
(Getty Images)
According to a press release, fans can follow Justin's journey "as well as other suprises" on Pepsi.com as the big game approaches.
The 10-time Grammy winner has big shoes to fill. Lady Gaga's halftime show for Super Bowl LI was the "most-watched musical event of all time" with more than 150 million unique viewers reached, the NFL said in a statement.
Justin spoke exclusively with Kit Hoover in an interview set to air on Access Hollywood and Access Hollywood Live on Monday, Oct. 23, and said taking the gig was a no-brainer – thanks in no small part to his 2-year-old son, Silas.
"I just think the timing feels right," he said.
"Being a father now, I make my decisions based on what type of experience I can share with my son. You know, they ask you to open up the Oscars you just say yes. They ask you to do the Super Bowl halftime show, you just say yes," he added.
Super Bowl LII airs Sunday, Feb. 4 on NBC from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.
-- Erin Biglow