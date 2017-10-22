Justin Timberlake To Headline Super Bowl LII Halftime Show

Justin spoke exclusively with Kit Hoover in an interview set to air on Access Hollywood and Access Hollywood Live on Monday, Oct. 23, and said taking the gig was a no-brainer – thanks in no small part to his 2-year-old son, Silas.

"I just think the timing feels right," he said.

"Being a father now, I make my decisions based on what type of experience I can share with my son. You know, they ask you to open up the Oscars you just say yes. They ask you to do the Super Bowl halftime show, you just say yes," he added.

Super Bowl LII airs Sunday, Feb. 4 on NBC from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.