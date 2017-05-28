Justin Timberlake & Jimmy Fallon Go 'Bro Biking' In Hilarious Memorial Day Video

Best buds! Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon prove once again that everything comes better in pairs.
The famous friends are spending some quality time together for Memorial Day weekend, hitting the streets on a tandem bike.
JT shared a funny peek at their ride on Instagram, keeping Jimmy's appearance a welcome surprise.
"Just biking through the Hamptons. So beautiful!" the music superstar marvels in the video, appearing alone at first while recording his trip.
Within seconds, the "Tonight Show" host reveals himself as Justin's rear seat passenger and coins a new term for their friendly outing.
"Bro biking!" Jimmy shouts, with JT joining in. The clip continues with a look at the duo riding back and forth, giving the camera matching grins as they ring their bells with glee.
The pals previously discussed their love for tandem bike riding on "The Tonight Show" last October.
During a round of "Best Friends Challenge," Justin and Jimmy tested themselves to come up with similar answers to a variety of questions about their friendship.
When it came to naming their favorite mode of transportation while hanging out, the pals celebrated with a high-five after each revealing – you guessed it – a tandem bicycle as their response.
Jimmy explained that his wife had given him the bike as a present, but that the two of them "never" ride it. Instead, he and the "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer have been enjoying the gift and joked that their escapades could potentially turn into a little side project.
"We should do a show of, like, our adventures on the tandem bicycle," Justin teased.
-- Erin Biglow