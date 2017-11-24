Justin Timberlake Shows Off His Perfect Pie Skills In Fiery Thanksgiving Video

You can just add pie king to Justin Timberlake's resume.
The "Sexy Back" singer's wife, Jessica Biel, showed off his pastry skills on her Instagram on Thursday, showcasing not one, but the four decadent desserts that he whipped up for their Thanksgiving feast.
She captioned the yummy-looking snap, "One pie, two pie, three pie... snore. I hope you all enjoy your food coma naps and family time today. Happy Thanksgiving!"
In a video on Instagram, Jess showed off JT's handy work with a blow torch to get the perfect merengue.
"Thanksgiving is lit thanks to that #dadlife. 🔥🔥🔥 @justintimberlake," she captioned alongside the video.
Jessica and Justin are parents to their adorable son, 2-year-old, Silas.
It looks like "dad life" is clearly working for JT. He really nailed these desserts. Next up, he'll have to nail the Super Bowl in February!
