Justin Timberlake Shows Off His Perfect Pie Skills In Fiery Thanksgiving Video

You can just add pie king to Justin Timberlake's resume.

The "Sexy Back" singer's wife, Jessica Biel, showed off his pastry skills on her Instagram on Thursday, showcasing not one, but the four decadent desserts that he whipped up for their Thanksgiving feast.

She captioned the yummy-looking snap, "One pie, two pie, three pie... snore. I hope you all enjoy your food coma naps and family time today. Happy Thanksgiving!"