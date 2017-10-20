Justin Timberlake Writes Wife Jessica Biel A Beautiful Anniversary Note On Their Fifth Anniversary

Justin Timberlake couldn’t help but gush about his beautiful wife, Jessica Biel, on Thursday, which marked their fifth wedding anniversary.
JT hopped back into the studio to profess his love for his beautiful wife in a series of Instagram videos, which included a cover of Leon Russell's "A Song For You,” which was the song for the pair’s first dance during their Tuscany wedding in 2012.
"#TBT to a late night freestyle session on a break in the studio - YES I've been back in the studio cooking! But, today is even more special for me because five years ago, on this day, I became the luckiest man in the world when I exchanged vows with my best friend. This song was our first dance,” he wrote in the Instagram caption. "[…] today is even more special for me because five years ago, on this day, I became the luckiest man in the world when I exchanged vows with my best friend. This song was our first dance.To my beautiful @jessicabiel: You have taught me so much about what a true love means. I can't put into words what these last five years have meant to me, so... "Listen to the melody ‘cause my love is in there hiding...” #Happy5thAnniversaryWifey #ASongForYou."
The "Sexy Back" singer also revealed to his nearly 45 million Instagram that he is also back in the studio recording new music! The first part of his Instagram caption shared the exciting news.
Jessica also posted a little tribute to her husband with a cute Instagram video… and they even used the face filters, "How lucky am I? Even if he's initially skeptical, he always gets extra for me. #5."
Jessica also re-posted one of her 36-year-old husband's romantic Instagram videos telling JT, "My tender heart is yours, now until forever."
The couple started dating in 2007 and got married October 2012 in Italy. They have one son, Silas, who was born in April 2015.
-- Kevin Zelman