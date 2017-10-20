Justin Timberlake Writes Wife Jessica Biel A Beautiful Anniversary Note On Their Fifth Anniversary

Justin Timberlake couldn’t help but gush about his beautiful wife, Jessica Biel, on Thursday, which marked their fifth wedding anniversary.

JT hopped back into the studio to profess his love for his beautiful wife in a series of Instagram videos, which included a cover of Leon Russell's "A Song For You,” which was the song for the pair’s first dance during their Tuscany wedding in 2012.

"#TBT to a late night freestyle session on a break in the studio - YES I've been back in the studio cooking! But, today is even more special for me because five years ago, on this day, I became the luckiest man in the world when I exchanged vows with my best friend. This song was our first dance," he wrote in the Instagram caption. "To my beautiful @jessicabiel: You have taught me so much about what a true love means. I can't put into words what these last five years have meant to me, so... "Listen to the melody 'cause my love is in there hiding..." #Happy5thAnniversaryWifey #ASongForYou."