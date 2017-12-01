Justin Verlander Has Hilarious Response To Fan's Question About Honeymoon With Kate Upton

Is honeymooning really all that it is cracked up to be?

According to Houston Astros pitcher, Justin Verlander, the answer is probably yes, but he wasn't going to admit it out loud. The hunky MLB star married model Kate Upton in a dreamy Tuscan wedding several weeks ago, which happened to land a couple days after he won the World Series.

During a Twitter QA on Friday, a fan asked Justin what was better — winning the World Series or going on his honeymoon with Kate Upton?