Justin Verlander Has Hilarious Response To Fan's Question About Honeymoon With Kate Upton

Is honeymooning really all that it is cracked up to be?
According to Houston Astros pitcher, Justin Verlander, the answer is probably yes, but he wasn't going to admit it out loud. The hunky MLB star married model Kate Upton in a dreamy Tuscan wedding several weeks ago, which happened to land a couple days after he won the World Series.
During a Twitter QA on Friday, a fan asked Justin what was better — winning the World Series or going on his honeymoon with Kate Upton?
Justin definitely didn't respond right away, which prompted his new bride to jump on Twitter and fuel the fire.
Kate responded to the tweet, "Yeah @JustinVerlander we all want to know ???"
In order to cover his bases, (pun obviously intended) Justin responded with a hilarious GIF of Tracy Morgan shaking his head and saying, "mmm… Nope… Hell no."
Fans applauded the witty response to the question, despite the fact that it was basically a non-answer. But let's face it — answering one way had him in the doghouse with Astros fans and answering the opposite way would have had Justin sleeping on the couch.
Way to go Justin — happy wife, happy life.
