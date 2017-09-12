Kate Hudson Shows Off Matching Haircut With Her Son

Kate Hudson and her son Ryder have matching buzz cuts!
The 38-year-old actress is no stranger to showing off her two sons on social media. On Tuesday, Kate posted a photo on her Instagram where she and her oldest son Ryder not only are posing the same, but also have the same haircut! She captioned the photo simply with a heart emoji.
❤️ (Instagram)
Kate got a buzz cut in late July for her role in “Sister,” which is currently filming. We wonder if her sons Ryder all like the new look mom is sporting?
From the looks of this photo, the answer is likely “Yes!"