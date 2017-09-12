Kate Hudson Shows Off Matching Haircut With Her Son

Kate Hudson and her son Ryder have matching buzz cuts!

The 38-year-old actress is no stranger to showing off her two sons on social media. On Tuesday, Kate posted a photo on her Instagram where  she and her oldest son Ryder not only are posing the same, but also have the same haircut! She captioned the photo simply with a heart emoji. 

Kate Hudson and her son sport matching haircuts!

❤️ (Instagram)

Kate got a buzz cut in late July for her role in “Sister,” which is currently filming. We wonder if her sons Ryder all like the new look mom is sporting?

PHOTOS: The Lovely Kate Hudson!

From the looks of this photo, the answer is likely “Yes!"

RueLaLa Wk52

Related news

Latest News