Kate McKinnon Shows Off New Emmy & New Girlfriend!

Kate McKinnon was a double winner at the Emmy Awards!
The "Saturday Night Live" star now has two Emmys to her name, but we couldn't help but notice that Sunday's show was also Kate's first appearance with her girlfriend, Jackie Abbott!
When Kate, who is "SNL's" first openly gay female cast member, went to receive her statue for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, she gave Jackie an endearing hug.
Kate is best known for playing Hillary Clinton opposite Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump, who also picked up an Emmy for his performance. She has been a staple on the sketch show since 2012 and we cannot wait for her other impressions when "SNL" returns on Sept. 30 with host Ryan Gosling and musical guest JAY-Z.
-- Kevin Zelman