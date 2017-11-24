Kate Middleton Dazzles In Sparkling Blue Dress As She Hits The Theater With Prince William

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge do date night!
Kate Middleton and Prince William, who are expecting their third child in April, hit the town on Friday night in order to enjoy a date night at the annual Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London. Kate stole the spotlight in a baby blue, sparkling Jenny Packham gown. The sparkling gown showed off a hint of her baby bump. To complete her look she wore her hair down in soft curls and donned simple makeup. For his part, Prince William looked classic in a black tuxedo.
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge depart the Royal Variety Performance at Palladium Theatre on November 24, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
The royal duo were all smiles at the show, which included performances from Louis Tomlinson and The Killers. Comedian and actor Miranda Hart was the host of the show. Kate and Wills were all smiles as they greeted fellow guests of the performance and Kate carried a posy of pink roses.
The couple was apparently a part of the variety show too. According to People, Hart called on Prince William for some royal duties and it apparently elicited a high laugh from Kate. The show, which supports the Royal Variety Charity, raises money to support entertainers across the U.K. who need assistance after falling ill or getting older.
The Duke and Duchess, 35, have been on a royal roll! Kate and Will went off-roading this week at a Land Rover event, played soccer and hit several charitable events. Talk about keeping a busy schedule before baby!
The happy couple are already parents to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
