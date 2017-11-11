Kate Middleton Stuns In Black Velvet Dress at Royal Festival of Remembrance

Kate Middleton continues to wow with her pregnancy fashions!
The Duchess of Cambridge dressed her tiny baby bump in a black, velvet coat dress with crystal buttons and attended the Royal Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday. The sleek style was perfect for the somber occasion, and Kate, naturally was glowing.
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the annual Royal Festival of Remembrance to commemorate all those who have lost their lives in conflicts at the Royal Albert Hall on November 11, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool / Getty Images) (Getty Images)
The 35-year-old royal, who is currently expecting her third child, accessorized her ensemble with a tiny red poppy in honor of Remembrance Day.
Kate was joined at the event by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Her husband, Prince William, and brother-in-law Prince Harry did not attend the services as they are currently in Wales watching the Wales v. Australia Autumn International rugby match.
After suffering from acute morning sickness throughout the first portion of her pregnancy, Kate is finally able to attend events again. Earlier this week she stepped out for a gala at Kensington Palace and dazzled in a black, lace Diane Von Furstenberg gown.
Kate also gave a public speech at the Place2Be School Leaders Forum in London on Wednesday, November 8, and looked radiant in a raspberry colored dress.
One thing is for sure — at every event, Kate doesn't miss a beat in the maternity fashion department.
