Kate Upton & Justin Verlander's Wedding: See The First Photo!

Supermodel Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot over the weekend in Italy and we just got the first glimpse of their magical day!
The newlyweds both posted the same photo on Instagram on Monday, but with equally adorable and differing captions.
Kate captioned her photo, "I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical!!"
Justin simply said, "Happy wife happy life! What an amazing beginning to our journey together! @kateupton #JustMarried"
The duo exchanged vows at a private resort, Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco, in Montalicino, Italy. The grounds are breathtaking and include large gardens, a pool with loungers and views of the Italian country and vineyards. For their ceremony site, Kate decorated the aisle with large, blush pink dahlias, olive leaf and eucalyptus leaf and had rose petals down the aisle. The pair said their “I dos” under a large floral arch as their friends and family looked on.
Kate walked down the aisle in a gorgeous lace gown with long sleeves. She wore her hair in a side part with loose waves and a veil in the back. Justin wore a dark tuxedo and rocked a classic white and free boutonnière.
This isn't the only celebration the couple has done within the last week. Justin celebrated his World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers last Tuesday.
The 25-year-old was so proud of her then fiancé, she shared the excitement on Instagram, "WORLD CHAMPIONS!! ❤❤❤❤❤ @justinverlander!! What a series!!! What a month!! Congrats @astrosbaseball!! #earnhistory #houstonstrong"
The couple have been together since 2014 and announced their engagement at the 2017 Met Gala.
-- Kevin Zelman