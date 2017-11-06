Kate Upton & Justin Verlander's Wedding: See The First Photo!

Supermodel Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot over the weekend in Italy and we just got the first glimpse of their magical day!

The newlyweds both posted the same photo on Instagram on Monday, but with equally adorable and differing captions.

Kate captioned her photo, "I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical!!"