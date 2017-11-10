Kate Winslet, Kathy Bates & Frances Fisher Have An Epic 'Titanic' Reunion 20 Years Later

It's a "Titanic" get-together! Kate Winslet was being honored at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of Artists Awards on Thursday night and her "Titanic" co-stars Kathy Bates and Frances Fisher were on tap to honor her with the SAG Actors Inspiration Award.

Kate was given the award to highlight her career and charitable achievements.

Kate, 42, dazzled at the event and donned in a gorgeous form-fitting black sleeved gown, paired with large turquoise earrings for the evening. For their part, Kathy wore a black pant suit and Frances wore a white tank top underneath a black blazer with matching black pants.