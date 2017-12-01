Kate Winslet Reveals Matthew McConaughey Auditioned With Her For 'Titanic'

All right, all right, all right! Kate Winslet just dropped a major "Titanic" bombshell!

The Oscar winner stopped by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Thursday to answer some of the staff's burning "Titanic" questions, including whether Kate almost starred opposite an actor other than Leonardo DiCaprio.

"Paramount wanted Matthew McConaughey for the role of Jack but [James] Cameron insisted on Leo, how would that have changed things?" Colbert asked.