Katharine McPhee Sets The Record Straight On Her Love Life & Relationship With David Foster

Katharine McPhee isn't giving away all of her secrets, but she is definitely giving away some.
In the December issue of Health magazine, Katharine opened up about her relationship with famed music producer David Foster. Back in September, David's daughter started rumors by posting an Instagram story of Katharine McPhee and her father at dinner saying, "Excited about my new step mom."
In her Health interview, the "American Idol" alum reveals that the whole picture was a bit of a joke and said, "We were in on it. She's so funny – I mean, you saw what she wrote about 'my parents.' Truly, you think that's how she'd announce it? On Instagram?"
The 33-year-old "Scorpion" actress says that her relationship with David has been built over time, but insists they're just friends.
"We are very close friends, and we've been friends for a long time. I'm really, really fond of him, and I think he's an incredible person. I've known him since I was 21 years old, you know? He produced my first single. So he's been really good to me," she shared. "People can say what they want."
She even added that she's "pretty single."
Katharine had a nearly two-year relationship with her "Scorpion" co-star Elyes Gabel prior to spending time with David and said getting over the breakup hasn't been easy, especially since they're an on-screen pair.
"I'm crazy about him, and we have a really great working relationship. It's definitely not the easiest thing to get over someone you see every day! It's still an adjustment. But I haven't had anything super serious since."
And while Katharine is sticking to her story that she and David are "just friends," some of her outings with the 68-year-old music mogul might suggest otherwise. The pair hit the Los Angeles Lakers game on Sunday and looked pretty darn cozy. Check it out in the video below!
-- Kevin Zelman