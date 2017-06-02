Kathy Griffin Fallout: More Shows Canceled Amid Growing Backlash Over Trump Video

Backlash against Kathy Griffin continues to grow with two New Jersey theaters announcing Thursday that they had canceled two shows after the comedian posed with a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.

Earlier this week, CNN said Griffin would no longer co-host its live New Year's Eve special from Times Square, a gig she'd had for more than a decade, and another show was canceled at a New Mexico casino. An endorsement deal with Squatty Potty also ended.

Though Griffin, 56, apologized within hours of the images appearing online Tuesday, they were met with swift and widespread condemnation.