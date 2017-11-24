Katie Cassidy Reveals The Touching Last Words Her Dad David Cassidy Spoke To Her

Katie Cassidy shared the last words her father, David Cassidy, said to her before he passed away on Tuesday at the age of 67.

David, who was hospitalized in Florida and in intensive care battling organ failure, was surrounded by his family at the time of his death. Cassidy tweeted what her dad's emotional final words were on Thursday.

"Words cant express the solace our family’s received from all the love & support during this trying time," Katie said. "My father’s last words were 'So much wasted time.' This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute....thank you."