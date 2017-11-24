Katie Cassidy Reveals The Touching Last Words Her Dad David Cassidy Spoke To Her

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 28: Katie Cassidy and David Cassidy arrive at the 9th annual Family Television Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 28, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage) (Getty Images)
Katie Cassidy shared the last words her father, David Cassidy, said to her before he passed away on Tuesday at the age of 67.
David, who was hospitalized in Florida and in intensive care battling organ failure, was surrounded by his family at the time of his death. Cassidy tweeted what her dad's emotional final words were on Thursday.
"Words cant express the solace our family’s received from all the love & support during this trying time," Katie said. "My father’s last words were 'So much wasted time.' This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute....thank you."
Katie, who became a star in her own right with roles on "Arrow" and "Legends of Tomorrow" didn't always have a close relationship with her father as she lived primarily with her mother.
The former "The Partridge Family" star's death comes after he revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with dementia and was taking time off from his concert tour in order to spend more time with family.
"I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions," David said at the time. "I want to love. I want to enjoy life."
