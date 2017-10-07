Katie Holmes Flashes Her A-List Abs In A Lace Bra In Italy

Katie Holmes knows how to get people to stop and stare!
Katie hit the opening night of the Intimissimi On Ice performance in Verona, Italy, on Friday night, and showed off her taut tummy in a black lace bra, a pair of black slacks, a denim jacket and a set of Chloe strappy heels. The 38-year-old actress finished off her understated and sexy ensemble with beachy waves, smokey eye makeup and a little touch of rouge on her cheeks.
VERONA, ITALY - OCTOBER 06: Katie Holmes attends Intimissimi On ice 2017 on October 6, 2017 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
The overall ensemble was perfect for the stylish night out. Katie also shared a video of the Intimissimi On Ice performance and revealed she was "in awe."
Katie wasn't alone in the fashion department, either. She posed alongside model Adriana Lima, who looked gorgeous in an emerald green gown with a plunging neckline and an up-to-there slit. Adriana amped up the sexy by showing off a hint of her own bra. The 36-year-old model pulled her hair back in a chignon to round out the look.
VERONA, ITALY - OCTOBER 06: Katie Holmes and Irina Shayk attends Intimissimi On ice 2017 on October 6, 2017 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Talk about a sexy and icy night out for all!