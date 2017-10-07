Katie Holmes Flashes Her A-List Abs In A Lace Bra In Italy

Katie Holmes knows how to get people to stop and stare!

Katie hit the opening night of the Intimissimi On Ice performance in Verona, Italy, on Friday night, and showed off her taut tummy in a black lace bra, a pair of black slacks, a denim jacket and a set of Chloe strappy heels. The 38-year-old actress finished off her understated and sexy ensemble with beachy waves, smokey eye makeup and a little touch of rouge on her cheeks.