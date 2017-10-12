Katy Perry Helps Couple Get Engaged Onstage At Her Concert – See the Video!

Katy Perry was the "Witness" to a big moment for two fans at her concert in Brooklyn, NY, on Wednesday night.

According to a Twitter video, two lovebirds joined the pop star on stage before one, named Katie, took the microphone from the pop star and started gushing over her girlfriend.

"Well, I don't know if all of you've all seen Becky, but she's pretty even without makeup on," Katie said, apparently referencing lyrics to Katy's hit "Teenage Dream."