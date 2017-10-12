Katy Perry Helps Couple Get Engaged Onstage At Her Concert – See the Video!

Katy Perry was the "Witness" to a big moment for two fans at her concert in Brooklyn, NY, on Wednesday night.

According to a Twitter video, two lovebirds joined the pop star on stage before one, named Katie, took the microphone from the pop star and started gushing over her girlfriend.

"Well, I don't know if all of you've all seen Becky, but she's pretty even without makeup on," Katie said, apparently referencing lyrics to Katy's hit "Teenage Dream." 

That made the crowd applaud and cheer with excitement and encouragement.

Mouthing "She's perfect," Katie then lowered to one knee while taking a ring box out of her pocket. At this moment, Katy also dropped to her knees as Katie proceeded to present Becky with a very important question.

"Will you marry me?" she asked, as the audience roared. 

The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer helped a stunned Becky respond.

"Say yes!" Katy shouted, before asking the happy couple for a celebratory pic.

"Shall we do a selfie because, like, you're fiancées?" she said.

A fellow concertgoer also shared video of the romantic engagement on Twitter.

The moment was planned at a perfect time and place. Not only has Katy been very outspoken when it comes to campaigning for LGBT rights, but her Wednesday concert was also on National Coming Out Day.

This is one engagement story that will be hard to top!

-- Kevin Zelman

