Katy Perry Looks Totally Unrecognizable In A Corset And Victorian Era Costume

Is that you, Katy Perry?
Katy ditched her blonde pixie cut for a look that had many fans wondering if it was even her in the pictures! The 33-year-old popstar turned back time and showed off a Victorian-era look on her Instagram Story on Monday with her nearly 68 million Instagram followers.
In the pic, Katy is sitting in a makeup chair and wearing a large blonde and curly Victorian wig with pink ribbons. Her eyebrows are down in giving her a doll-like complexion and she's wearing a barely-there blue and pink corset embellished with flowers at the top. She rounded out the look with a pink choker.
Katy Perry Sports A Victorian Look For Mystery Project (Instagram)
What this look is for, we're not entirely sure, but we're guessing it has to do with a music video!
And she likely has to cram in a lot of personal work before she starts work as one of the new judges for "American Idol." The "Teenage Dream" singer snagged a spot on the panel along with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie for the ABC reboot. The three judges, and host Ryan Seacrest, each announced the premiere date for the singing competition on their social media accounts and on "Live With Kelly And Ryan." The hit show returns on March 11 after a nearly 2-year hiatus!
-- Kevin Zelman