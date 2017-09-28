Katy Perry Throws Her Parents A 70th Birthday Party — See the Pictures!

Katy Perry the party planner?
Katy and her siblings threw their parents an epic 70th birthday bash on Sunday night in Santa Barbara. Everyone attended in their best 70s-inspired outfit, but her parents, who arrived in style, wearing a tie-dye suit and dress, were the true king and queen of the party.
The “Swish Swish” singer shared all the fun on her Instagram story.
The cake Katy and co. got their parents, Keith and Mary, was a huge disco ball that had a 70 on top.
But the party didn't stop there, Katy put Keith and Mary in charge of a couples Soul Train dance costume contest. Katy also lent her talents to a limbo contest that had all the party-goers participating!
Note to self: Next time we want a party, have Katy put it together!
-- Kevin Zelman