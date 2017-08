Katy Perry To Host 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Get ready to roar with Katy Perry at the MTV Video Music Awards: The pop star is hosting the show next month.

MTV announced Thursday that Perry will host the Aug. 27 event at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Perry is nominated for five Moonmen, including best pop video for "Chained to the Rhythm."

Perry, whose hits include "Teenage Dream" and "Roar," won video of the year in 2011 for "Firework."