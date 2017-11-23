Kellan Lutz Is Married! See The Sweet Wedding Announcement!

Kellan Lutz is officially off the market!
The "Twilight" star and his fiancé, Brittany Gonzales, are officially husband and wife, according to Lutz's Instagram account. The happy newlyweds shared a sweet photo on Instagram on Thanksgiving Day where they are holding up passport holders that read, "Mr." and Mrs."
“Thanksgiving by far is my most favorite holiday of all. I try to live a lifestyle of gratitude and appreciate everyone and everything I have every day," Lutz wrote alongside the pic. "This year has been the best year of them all and I am extremely thankful and grateful to go on all of life’s adventures with my best friend and dream wife!!! Proverbs 18:22! 🙏Thank you God! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @brittanybg. 😇 🦃Happy Thanksgiving Everyone 🦃!!!"
The couple has been dating for over a year and got engaged 11 months ago, according to ET.
Congrats to the happy couple!