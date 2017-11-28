Kelly Clarkson, The Chainsmokers & Pink Ecstatically React To Their Grammy Nominations

Kelly Clarkson, Pink and more stars couldn't contain their excitement about their Grammy nominations!

The nominations for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday on "CBS This Morning" and JAY-Z led the pack with 8 nominations, including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best Rap Album. Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars are right behind HOV with 7 nominations and 6 nominations, respectively.

Many nominees took to social media to express their excitement about being nominated for a Grammy!