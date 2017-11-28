Kelly Clarkson, The Chainsmokers & Pink Ecstatically React To Their Grammy Nominations

Kelly Clarkson, Pink and more stars couldn't contain their excitement about their Grammy nominations!
The nominations for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday on "CBS This Morning" and JAY-Z led the pack with 8 nominations, including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best Rap Album. Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars are right behind HOV with 7 nominations and 6 nominations, respectively.
Many nominees took to social media to express their excitement about being nominated for a Grammy!
Lady Gaga, looking majestic as ever on her horse, humbly thanks everyone for her hard-earned Grammy nominations.
"I’m humbled & grateful that my album “Joanne” was nominated & also my song “Million Reasons.” Thank u so much Monsters & Grammy Voters for believing in this music and me. I love u so much. This is a day to truly celebrate lots of hard work, perseverance & gratitude through music."
Luis Fonsi couldn't keep his cool when he got the news of his nominations.
"3 nominations !!!!!!!!! "
Khalid took his nearly 1.5 million Twitter followers through the emotional moment with his smile-inducing tweets.
"Woke up to find out that I’m nominated for 5 Grammys. I’m in shock. I’m so thankful man this is unbelievable."
"First voice I hear in the morning is a phone call from my mom telling me how proud she is of me. I could cry rn hahahaha"
Back in 2014, Khalid tweeted that he "want[s] to go to the Grammys one day," he retweeted his old tweet for this full-circle moment.
"Wow. I did it."
Alessia Cara sent a thank you note to all of her supporters.
"really honoured to be given this kind of acknowledgment. I’m not sure what to say or feel at the moment, but for now, thank u to everyone in my corner for all ur love."
Kelly Clarkson had no idea that her music was even eligible for the 2018 Grammy Awards!
"I just heard I was nominated for a #Grammy for Love So Soft!! Congrats to @edsheeran @ladygaga@Pink and @KeshaRose as well!! I didn’t even think I would be eligible for this year YAAASSSSS What an amazing group of artists to be nominated with?! Love all of them!!"
Pink retweeted a fan's congratulatory tweet on her Grammy nomination.
"Ahah! thanks"
The Chainsmokers thanked everyone they could for their nomination for best pop/duo group performance.
"Thank you to the @RecordingAcad and @coldplay for this great honor! Today is a great day! Blessed to have his opportunity and our fans #grammys"
Imagine Dragons recognized their fortune with their two Grammy nominations this year.
"thank you to our team, our fans, our family and the @RecordingAcad for the 2 Grammy nominations we are incredibly blessed "
Ben Platt couldn't contain his excitement when he got the news of his Grammy nomination.
"When you wake up a Grammy nominee"
The 60th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, will take place on Jan. 28 from Madison Square Garden in New York City at 4:30 PM ET on CBS.
