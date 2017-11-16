Kelly Clarkson 'Cried A Lot' Making 'Meaning of Life'

Returning to the recording studio after having her second child, Kelly Clarkson said she "cried a lot."

Clarkson has two young children with husband Brandon Blackstock — 1 year-old Remington Alexander and 3-year-old River Rose. She says she intentionally got back to music fairly quickly after each child was born, "just to be productive in a different way."

"Obviously it's very productive making a human," she said. "I needed something outside of that — almost as a bit of an escape. And then come back (home) and you're like so in love with the moment again."