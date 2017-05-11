Kelly Clarkson To Join 'The Voice' Season 14 In 2018

Original "American Idol" Kelly Clarkson is headed
to "The Voice" in 2018.
Kelly will serve as a coach in the show's 14th season, set to air in Spring 2018, NBC confirmed on Thursday.
The superstar singer will join "The Voice's" longtime coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, and an as-yet-unannounced fourth coach.
"I'm so excited to join 'The Voice' at NBC," Kelly said in a statement. "We've gone back and forth about a role as a coach for years, but the timing hasn’t been right until now. I have always loved appearing on the show as an adviser or performer and established an amazing relationship with the network during my Christmas special. I can't wait to turn my chair and see the faces of up-and-coming artists and provide them with the help and support they’ve needed to break into the industry. Watch out Shelton, I’m comin' to win!!"
The Kelly news comes just a day after another "American Idol" alum – Jennifer Hudson – was announced as a coach for the upcoming Season 13. J-Hud joins Adam, Blake and Miley Cyrus, who returns for her second coaching turn this Fall. The show that made Kelly and Jennifer household names – "American Idol" – is on its way back, this time on ABC. No judges have been announced for the revival.
-- Jolie Lash