Kelly Clarkson To Join 'The Voice' Season 14 In 2018

"I'm so excited to join 'The Voice' at NBC," Kelly said in a statement. "We've gone back and forth about a role as a coach for years, but the timing hasn’t been right until now. I have always loved appearing on the show as an adviser or performer and established an amazing relationship with the network during my Christmas special. I can't wait to turn my chair and see the faces of up-and-coming artists and provide them with the help and support they’ve needed to break into the industry. Watch out Shelton, I’m comin' to win!!"

The Kelly news comes just a day after another "American Idol" alum – Jennifer Hudson – was announced as a coach for the upcoming Season 13. J-Hud joins Adam, Blake and Miley Cyrus, who returns for her second coaching turn this Fall. The show that made Kelly and Jennifer household names – "American Idol" – is on its way back, this time on ABC. No judges have been announced for the revival.