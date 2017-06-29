Kelly Clarkson To Release Her Second Children's Book

After releasing a best-selling children's book, Kelly Clarkson is back for an encore.

HarperCollins Publishers announced Wednesday that the Grammy winner's "River Rose and the Magical Christmas" is coming out Oct. 24.

The picture book is illustrated by Lucy Fleming and continues Clarkson's "River Rose" series, which began last year with "River Rose and the Magical Lullaby." The new release also will include an original Christmas song by Clarkson.

Kelly Clarkson posted this photo with her daughter River Rose on Instagram on October 6, 2014 with the caption, ‘River is visiting me on the set of my new music video shoot for Wrapped In Red! #babysfirstvideo’

Meanwhile, Clarkson is working on a new album, which also is expected to come out later this year.

