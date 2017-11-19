Kelly Clarkson's Daughters, River Rose and Savannah, Stole Nicole Kidman & Pink's Hearts At The 2017 AMAs

In case you were curious, Kelly Clarkson had two of the cutest dates at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.
For the big night out, Kelly brought along her daughter, Savannah, 16, and daughter, River Rose, 3. Kelly looked like quite the proud momma as she escorted her little ladies down the red carpet.
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Kelly Clarkson and guests attend the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) (Getty Images)
Savannah looked gorgeous in a blush pink, one-shoulder gown, while little River color-coordinated with both her mom and her big sis in a black and pink dress. For her part, the "Piece By Piece" singer glittered in a black and gold number with off-the-shoulder detailing.
While the trio of gals were definitely gorgeous on the carpet, it was what happened inside the show that caught people's attention. Kelly, who performed a tribute to first responders with Pink, was spotted in the crowd sitting next to her pal ahead of the performance. And naturally, Pink was totally smitten with little River Rose.
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Pink (L) and Kelly Clarkson during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Polk/AMA2017/Getty Images for dcp) (Getty Images)
Pink was spotted completely ignoring hubby Carey Hart as she made faces at River in between performances.
And the "Beautiful Trauma" singer wasn't the only one who was totally enraptured by the cute tot. Nicole Kidman was also spotted leaning over hubby Keith Urban to make friends with River.
It's safe to say, when Kelly brings her kiddos out for a night on the town — everyone is happy!
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: (L-R) Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, and Nicole Kidman during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Polk/AMA2017/Getty Images for dcp) (Getty Images)