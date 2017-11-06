Kelly Rowland's Favorite Thanksgiving Dish Belongs To Beyoncé's Mom!

Kelly also revealed that there is one Thanksgiving recipe that she absolutely loves that Tina makes.

"It would probably be my Mama T's [Tina Lawson], she makes truffle macaroni and cheese that's pretty sensational,” Kelly dished.

Kelly said she adores being a pseudo-member of the Knowles-Lawson family and that this year will be extra special since Beyoncé recently gave birth to twins, Sir and Rumi. “I just love them,” Kelly shared.