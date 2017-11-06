Kelly Rowland's Favorite Thanksgiving Dish Belongs To Beyoncé's Mom!

Kelly Rowland loves Beyoncé's mom, Tina’s, Thanksgiving recipes!
Access Hollywood caught up with Kelly Rowland at Tina and Richard Lawson's WACO Theater Center opening on Friday and Kelly reminisced about the holidays with Beyoncé and her mom, Tina.
"We just eat. We enjoy each other's company, we have great conversation," the former Destiny's Child member told Access Hollywood.
Kelly also revealed that there is one Thanksgiving recipe that she absolutely loves that Tina makes.
"It would probably be my Mama T's [Tina Lawson], she makes truffle macaroni and cheese that's pretty sensational,” Kelly dished.
Kelly said she adores being a pseudo-member of the Knowles-Lawson family and that this year will be extra special since Beyoncé recently gave birth to twins, Sir and Rumi. “I just love them,” Kelly shared.
The Knowles-Lawson family has certainly been busy this year. Tina and her husband, Richard, opened up about their new WACO Theater Center, which serves underprivileged children so they can have access music and the arts.
Tina said of her theater, “It's been 25 months of pure you know what trying to get this place open so we couldn’t be more excited. We want to get started. We've been started but we really want to delve into the theater part of our thing."
-- Kevin Zelman