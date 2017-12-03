Kelsea Ballerini Marries Morgan Evans In Cabo San Lucas

It's a match made in country music heaven!

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are married! The musicians tied the knot in front of their closest family and friends during an intimate seaside ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, their reps confirm to Access Hollywood.

The bride walked barefoot down the aisle in a gown designed by Berta, and the groom wore a suit by Joseph Abboud. The newlyweds exchanged David Yurman rings with customized messages engraved inside.