Kelsea Ballerini Marries Morgan Evans In Cabo San Lucas

It's a match made in country music heaven!
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are married! The musicians tied the knot in front of their closest family and friends during an intimate seaside ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, their reps confirm to Access Hollywood.
The bride walked barefoot down the aisle in a gown designed by Berta, and the groom wore a suit by Joseph Abboud. The newlyweds exchanged David Yurman rings with customized messages engraved inside.
Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville (Getty Images)
The Grammy-nominated singer and her Australian musician hubby got engaged last Christmas after dating for "9 months and 13 days." Ballerini announced the engagement on Instagram in the cutest way.
"This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him," she captioned the shot of her engagement ring. "Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS."
Congratulations to the new Mr. and Mrs.!
WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini On Her CMA Nom & Meeting Jennifer Lopez!