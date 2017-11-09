Kelsea Ballerini Will Be Walking Down The Aisle In 'About Five Weeks'

Kelsea Ballerini is going to be a married lady sooner than we thought!
At the 2017 CMA Awards on Wednesday, Kelsea's fiancé Morgan Evans revealed to PEOPLE that they will be married in just a few weeks.
"It's pretty wild, but somehow this year, it all worked out. I put out a single. Kelsea put out an album, and we got married within the course of about five weeks. I say 'got married' in the past, but it's happening soon."
So is this going to be a Thanksgiving wedding for Kelsea? She will definitely have a lot to be thankful for.
The 2017 CMA Awards Female Vocalist of the Year nominee and her Australian singer fiancé got engaged last Christmas after dating for only "9 months and 13 days" according to Kelsea's Insta announcement of the engagement.
Congratulations to the happy couple. We can't wait to see the wedding photos!
