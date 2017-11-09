Kelsea Ballerini Will Be Walking Down The Aisle In 'About Five Weeks'

Kelsea Ballerini is going to be a married lady sooner than we thought!

At the 2017 CMA Awards on Wednesday, Kelsea's fiancé Morgan Evans revealed to PEOPLE that they will be married in just a few weeks.

"It's pretty wild, but somehow this year, it all worked out. I put out a single. Kelsea put out an album, and we got married within the course of about five weeks. I say 'got married' in the past, but it's happening soon."