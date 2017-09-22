Kendall Jenner Stars In Fergie's New Music Video

Fashion and music have officially collided! Fergie released a music video for her song "Enchante," which stars Kendall Jenner!

The reality star shows off her insane figure and long legs in a variety of incredible outfits throughout the clip. If you think you're seeing double (or triple!), you are correct. The 21-year-old model portrays different versions of herself in the video -- playing an instrument, dancing and applying makeup. And, it looks like it's one long, Instagram-worthy Boomerang!

Kendall isn't the only special guest star. The video also begins with Fergie's son, Axl, 4, singing his mama's song.

Married since 2009, Fergie announced earlier this week that she and Josh Duhamel, 44, have separated.

Fergie's album "Double Dutchess" dropped on Friday.  

-- Kevin Zelman

