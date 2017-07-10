Kendall & Kylie Jenner's Fashion Label Calls T-Shirt Lawsuit 'Baseless'

Kendall and Kylie Jenner's fashion label says it only sold two "vintage" T-shirts with late rapper Tupac Shakur's image in them before pulling the items from the marketplace.

The Kendall + Kylie brand released a statement Sunday evening in response to a copyright infringement lawsuit filed Friday by a commercial photographer who shot the images on the shirts.

The label's statement says the shirts with Shakur's image were obtained from a company that had a valid license to sell them. The Kylie + Kendall brand superimposed images of the Jenner sisters or other designs over photos of musicians, including Shakur, Notorious B.I.G, and Ozzy Osbourne. It called photographer Michael Miller's lawsuit baseless.