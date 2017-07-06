Kendrick Lamar & Ed Sheeran Have Top Albums Of 2017 -- So Far

Nielsen Music's mid-year report says Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran have the top albums of the year, so far.

Nielsen says Lamar's "DAMN." is the top album with 1.772 million sales, based on a combination of album sales, song sales and audio streams. Sheeran's "Divide" is second with 1.749 million.

The report is based off of the first six months of the year.