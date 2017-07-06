Kendrick Lamar & Ed Sheeran Have Top Albums Of 2017 -- So Far

Nielsen Music's mid-year report says Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran have the top albums of the year, so far.

Nielsen says Lamar's "DAMN." is the top album with 1.772 million sales, based on a combination of album sales, song sales and audio streams. Sheeran's "Divide" is second with 1.749 million.

The report is based off of the first six months of the year.

READ: BET Hip-Hop Awards: Kendrick Lamar Takes Home Lyricist Of The Year

Drake's "More Life," Bruno Mars' "24K Magic" and Migos' "Culture" round out the Top 5, each reaching 1 million in combined sales.

The year's top song, so far, is Sheeran's "Shape of You," which has sold 4.532 million tracks based off of song sales and streaming. That's followed by Luis Fonsi's "Despacito," Mars' "That's What I Like," Lamar's "Humble" and Migos' Bad and Boujee."

Copyright ©
2017 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa Wk42

Related news

Latest News