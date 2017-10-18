Kenny Chesney Announces 2018 Trip Around The Sun Tour With Thomas Rhett

Kenny Chesney is headed out on tour again — and it’s looking like it will be one of his biggest yet!

"The Big Revival" singer announced his 2018 Trip Around the Sun tour on Wednesday with a series of tweets showcasing every major stadium he’ll play at. Fans are abuzz over the new tour since he’ll be teaming up with Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay on-stage.

"To say I miss the stage would be an understatement, but not just the stage, I miss the energy, the passion, the spirit of No Shoes Nation… and everything you bring to the shows and my life," Kenny says in the concert announcement video.