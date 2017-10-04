Kesha Gushes Over 'Sweetheart' Taylor Swift

Kesha is on the October issue of Rolling Stone Magazine and in her interview, the 30-year-old singer couldn’t help but gush about her good friend, Taylor Swift.

Throughout Kesha’s lawsuit against record producer, Dr. Luke, Taylor has stayed by her side.

Kesha revealed that Taylor is a "f***ing sweetheart" and donated $250,000 to help her pay her legal fees. Kesha has been embroiled in a lawsuit with Dr. Luke after she alleged that he raped her. The legal battle has waged on, with both Dr. Luke and Kesha filing separate lawsuits for the past three years. Taylor has clearly been supportive of Kesha throughout the entire process.

Kesha added in her interview that Taylor is "Very, very sweet, very, very genuine, extremely generous, picks up the phone every time I call her. My mom doesn't even always pick up the phone!"

It sounds like the two singers definitely have each other’s back, too. When Kesha was asked to dish about Taylor Sit’s own controversies, she shut it down. "I'm not really up on my pop culture. Should I know something about it? I live in my record player."

Kesha also tweeted her support to Taylor during her own recent trial with a Denver-based DJ