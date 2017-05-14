Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish Expecting A Baby Boy

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish are expecting a baby boy.

The actor and funnyman announced the news in an Instagram gallery on Sunday.

"Celebrating Mother's Day with my beautiful wife. We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother's Day," he wrote to caption a pic of him and wife Eniko.

Kevin also shared a pic of his wife taking a selfie and showing off her growing baby bump.

"It's a boy," was written on the pic.

The third snap was a sonogram pic with "Miracle in the making," written on it.

Kevin and Eniko tied the knot in August 2016.

-- Jolie Lash

