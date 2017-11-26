Kevin Hart Posts Darling Pics Of Newborn Son Kenzo

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish shared adorable photos of their newborn, Kenzo Kash Hart.
On Sunday, the 38-year-old comedian shared a close up snap of himself cradling his newborn baby.
He captioned the photo, "Feeling beyond blessed on this beautiful sunday morning….Morning vibes with my little man. #Harts #BabyZo#LiveLoveLaugh ….Wifey gets the amazing Photocred.”
The "Ride Along" star, who welcomed his son on November 21, is clearly enjoying having a baby in the house. Kevin gushed in another 'gram about what an incredible miracle his son is.
He captioned the black and white photo with a poem for Kenzo, writing, “You are a little miracle / Our beautiful baby boy. / We pray you’ll feel so safe and loved / Surrounded by our joy. / For we are blessed to hold you close / And feel your beating heart. / The little life we hoped for / How wonderful you are. / We raise our hearts with praise and thanks / For you our little gift. / May God’s peace surround you / As you wake and as you sleep. #Harts / And may you grow to live and love / And play your little part. / In this world may your light shine / And never be put out #Harts.”
And Kevin isn't the only one enjoying having a baby on board. The couple's dog Roxy apparently hasn't left Eniko's side since they brought their newborn home. Kevin shared this pic of his wife, who looked incredible post-baby, holding their son. He captioned the snap, "Sooooooo DOOOOOPPPPPEEEE…..I love how Roxy won’t their side!!!! #Harts #Happy #Blessed #DopePic Photo cred ME.” Roxy is the family dog, who is standing guard at Eniko's feet in the shot.
Eniko posted the same pic and captioned it, "A love like no other! Every ounce of pain was worth it ALL.. Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY!"
Eniko looked fit in the photo, wearing tight black shorts and a white crop-top. Fans are in awe of how amazing she looks, despite giving birth less than a week ago.
Congratulations to the whole Hart family and welcome to the world, Kenzo!