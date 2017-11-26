Kevin Hart Posts Darling Pics Of Newborn Son Kenzo

The "Ride Along" star, who welcomed his son on November 21, is clearly enjoying having a baby in the house. Kevin gushed in another 'gram about what an incredible miracle his son is.



He captioned the black and white photo with a poem for Kenzo, writing, “You are a little miracle / Our beautiful baby boy. / We pray you’ll feel so safe and loved / Surrounded by our joy. / For we are blessed to hold you close / And feel your beating heart. / The little life we hoped for / How wonderful you are. / We raise our hearts with praise and thanks / For you our little gift. / May God’s peace surround you / As you wake and as you sleep. #Harts / And may you grow to live and love / And play your little part. / In this world may your light shine / And never be put out #Harts.”