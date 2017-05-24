Kevin Spacey Promotes 'House Of Cards' In Character

Actor Kevin Spacey has appeared on Washington's metro as his "House of Cards" character, Frank Underwood, to promote the Netflix political drama.

News outlets report that Spacey was photographed Monday at the Foggy Bottom-GWU station by real-life former chief White House photographer Pete Souza. The appearance was meant to drum up interest for "House of Cards" season five, which debuts May 30. Metro officials later tweeted a photo thanking "President Underwood" for taking the rail system.

A push in the right direction.

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

WATCH: Kevin Spacey, Laura Dern & Denis Leary Talk 'Recount'

Last year, the show erected fake presidential campaign ads on metro platforms and inside train cars.

Copyright ©
2017 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Live Nation sweeps '17
RueLaLa Wk37

Related news

Latest News