Khloé Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Are Totally Twinning – See The Pics!

Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have a lot more in common than pregnancy rumors! The sister duo shared a photo debuting their matching platinum locks on Snapchat for a special project they are doing together!

"Me and Khlo are filming for my new Kylie Cosmetic YouTube," Kylie laughed in the clip.

"Don't we look like real sisters right now?" Khloé joked back.