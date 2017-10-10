Khloé Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Are Totally Twinning – See The Pics!

Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have a lot more in common than pregnancy rumors! The sister duo shared a photo debuting their matching platinum locks on Snapchat for a special project they are doing together!

"Me and Khlo are filming for my new Kylie Cosmetic YouTube," Kylie laughed in the clip.

"Don't we look like real sisters right now?" Khloé joked back. 

In another video, Khloé told Kylie, "We're like full blown twinning. Kylie, you're like a chameleon. You look just like Kim when you want to and then like me when you're smart. " 

While Kylie still has yet to confirm her pregnancy, the 20-year-old may have dropped a major hint when showing off two new Lip Kit phone cases – one pink, one blue.  

"Which one? I'm thinking blue," she said.

Reports that the 20-year-old reality star is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott dropped last month. Just a few days later, reports claimed that Khloé, 33, and her NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson have a little one on the way, too.

If that weren't enough baby bombshells for one family, Kim Kardashian West shared a big motherhood news recently. The 36-year-old finally confirmed in the Season 14 teaser of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child, reportedly via surrogate.

-- Kevin Zelman

