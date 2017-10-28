Khloé Kardashian Meets With Young Cancer Patient

Khloé Kardashian is so sweet.
The reality star visited a young cancer patient named Hailey, and shared a sweet photo of them hugging on her Instagram on Friday.
"I believe that we don't meet people by accident, they are meant to cross our path for a reason. Thank you Hailey," she captioned the photo.
Hailey's dad also shared some photos and video of his daughter meeting Khloé.
But how was the meeting set up?
Hailey's dad shared a photo of his daughter wearing a shirt that reads "Khloe's My Fave" on Twitter in hopes that she could meet her idol.
The Good American jean mogul responded to the initial invite Tweeting, "Your daughter is gorgeous!!!!!!! I feel so honored!!! Where are you guys located?"
Celebs who give back to their fans are so inspirational!
-- Stephanie Swaim