Khloé Kardashian Pulls Out All The Stops For A Perfect Thanksgiving Spread

Khloé Kardashian spent the holidays in Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and created a killer Thanksgiving spread!
Koko revealed on her Snapchat that the Turkey Day prep started early, with two days of work to create the extravagant meal. Khloe whipped up turkey and stuffing, gravy, sweet creamed corn, sweet potato soufflé, greens, macaroni and cheese, chicken wings, cheese plates and several fruit dishes. Tristan shared a video of the epic spread on his Instagram account on Thursday.
For dessert, Khloe went all out with a decadent homemade apple and pumpkin pies, cookies, doughnuts and cinnamon buns.
Khloe didn't stop there, either. She created handmade place cards to put on the Thanksgiving table. She shared all of the fun on her Snap story on Wednesday and Thursday.
Khloé, who is reportedly expecting her first child with her NBA baller main squeeze, seemed to hide her baby bump in a set of bright red, floral pajamas. She revealed to her fans that prepping the big meal definitely took a toll on her!
"I'm exhausted but it's worth it [to be] cooking and slaving away in the kitchen. I love everyone's reactions and just making everybody happy with food. It's so rewarding," she shared with her followers. "I hope all you guys are having an amazing Thanksgiving. I need to kick my feet up for a minute."
It looks like Khloé and Tristan will have plenty of leftovers to feast on over the next couple of days!