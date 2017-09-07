Kim Kardashian Debuts Totally New Look at NYFW

Kim Kardashian debuted a totally different look this week!
The reality star hit the Tom Ford show at New York Fashion Week sporting a fresh new set of metallic, silver locks. The normally raven-haired beauty looked comfortable with her new platinum strands as she smiled at photographers on the arrivals line.
Kim Kardashian arrives at the Tom Ford runway show at New York Fashion Week. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tom Ford
This was Kim's first appearance since People Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Kim and husband, Kanye West, are expecting their third child via surrogate.
The Tom Ford show was definitely star-studded. Kylie Jenner, Cindy Crawford, Doutzen Kroes, Ansel Elgort, Cameron Dallas, and more big names were also spotted in the front row.
What do you think of Kim's new look?