Kim Kardashian Discusses Fame, Missteps At Forbes Summit

She is more concerned that people, young and old, are victims of the same online bullying tactics.

"They have this keyboard courage that no one will see them and they will just write whatever and hurt your feelings," she said. "I know I can handle it, but I just fear for — I do see why young kids and people and teenagers, even get ... so hurt and bothered. That is what really bothers me."

In some instances, Kardashian West has turned the online hatred into fuel for her posts. She responded to backlash of her appearing on the cover of Forbes magazine last year with a self-deprecating tweet.

"We've built this brand, and I'm so proud of it," she said. "For everyone saying I have no talent, you know, I think I wrote, 'Not bad for a girl with no talent.'"

She credited her father, Robert Kardashian, with building bonds that allows her to draw strength from her family to deal with online negativity.

"We've always been a close family, but I think with everything that we go through, I think it brings us closer and closer," she said. "We're the only ones that really understand what it's like. You can report about it, you can talk about, but no one has really been through it, unless you are going through it with us. And luckily, we have each other. I don't know where most of us would be if we didn't have each other to vent to, to lean on, so I think we've been really blessed with a big family that all have the same core values."

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" has exposed the private side of family struggles into the public forum, including her former brother-in-law Lamar Odom's addiction struggles, her brother Rob's issues with weight and depression, and sister Kourtney's tenuous relationship with Scott Disick. Then there's family tension after revelations in Caitlyn Jenner's book, where Kim came to her mother Kris Jenner's defense.

No struggle has shaken Kardashian West more than last year's Paris robbery where she was held at gunpoint. Thieves got away with more than $10 million dollars in jewelry after learning of her moves on social media. She admits that experience changed her life. Now she doesn't post pictures until she's returned from the event.

She hasn't necessarily transferred her social media acumen to her husband, rapper Kanye West.

She joked with Forbes Media CEO Steve Forbes during his onstage interview that she tried to enlist West to help take photos of their recent trip to Japan to share online.

"It was such a mess," she said. "He was just not the best photographer."