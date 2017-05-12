Kim Kardashian Honors Kris Jenner With Touching Mother's Day Video

Kim Kardashian is kicking off her Mother's Day celebration early with a special tribute to Kris Jenner.
On Friday, the reality star honored her mom with a throwback video montage posted to her official website and app. Featuring candid home footage of Kris doting on Kim and other daughters Kourtney and Khloé as children, the clip showcases the now-famous family in a touching light.
The late Robert Kardashian, Kim's father, can be heard speaking from behind the camera a number of times, including the final segment in which a very pregnant Kris shows off her baby belly.
Other highlights include a costumed Kim and Kourtney being encouraged to sing a song for their dad, and Kris wishing Kim a happy Sweet 16.
Kim also included a personal message for Kris in her post, expressing gratitude for her care and influence.
"Mom, thank you for always being there and being my best friend. I love you so much and I'm so grateful for all that you've done for me over the years," Kim wrote. "Happy Mother's Day to you and all of the amazing moms in my life!"
Now a mom of two herself, Kim went on to share another post listing the top five things she cherishes most about motherhood.
"I love watching their little personalities develop and seeing them constantly change," she wrote of 3-year-old daughter North and 1-year-old son Saint. "My kids make me laugh every day!"
Kim noted that she enjoys seeing North and Saint "interact with their cousins and [be] so close to them," because it reminds her of how she and her siblings were as youngsters.
The mogul explained that it's rewarding for her to be "able to carry on traditions from my childhood and how my parents raised me."
Kim also joked that boredom is virtually impossible as a parent, because "there's never a dull moment" with little ones around.
"They always keep me on my toes. Especially North, LOL," she added.
Above all, the 36-year-old revealed why the ultimate gift is realizing how much parenting has affected her own perspective.
"It's not about me anymore. My priorities have totally changed. My kids make me a better person," she concluded.
-- Erin Biglow