Kim Kardashian Honors Kris Jenner With Touching Mother's Day Video

"Mom, thank you for always being there and being my best friend. I love you so much and I'm so grateful for all that you've done for me over the years," Kim wrote. "Happy Mother's Day to you and all of the amazing moms in my life!"

Now a mom of two herself, Kim went on to share another post listing the top five things she cherishes most about motherhood.

"I love watching their little personalities develop and seeing them constantly change," she wrote of 3-year-old daughter North and 1-year-old son Saint. "My kids make me laugh every day!"

Kim noted that she enjoys seeing North and Saint "interact with their cousins and [be] so close to them," because it reminds her of how she and her siblings were as youngsters.