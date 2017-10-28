Kim Kardashian & Jonathan Cheban Dress Up As Sonny & Cher For Halloween

Kim Kardashian went all-out with her Halloween costume this year at George Clooney’s Casamigos party on Friday night! The 37-year-old channeled Cher and dressed up alongside her bff, Jonathan Cheban, who played Sonny.

Their Sonny and Cher costumes were spot on and Kim proved that she looks nearly identical to the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer. Kim swiped her Cher style for the night out from the 71-year-old singer's exact outfit from the 1973 Academy Awards.

The reality star shared photos and video of their costumes on her Twitter on Friday.