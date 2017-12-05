Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Little Saint Turns 2

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s baby boy is growing up fast!

The famous reality TV couple’s kiddo – Saint – turns two-years-old today, and KimYe is going all out to celebrate.

Kim shared a precious photo of her son from the Kardashian family’s upcoming holiday card on Instagram to wish the tyke a happy birthday.

READ: Selena Gomez Remains The Queen Of Instagram; Top 10 Most-Followed Revealed

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don't even understand!!!," the 37-year-old momma captioned her photo.

DAY 5- HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don’t even understand!!!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Last Sunday, the Kardashian clan threw a joint-birthday party for Saint and his adorable cousin Reign Disick, who turns three-years-old on Dec. 14.

Keeping up with their extravagant Kardashian style, the toddlers’ birthday party was an over-the-top, winter "Monster Mash" themed bash – complete with an ice-skating, tubing and an appearance by Santa Clause. The family even transformed their backyard into a winter wonderland with tons of fake snow.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Strips Down & Poses In Nothing But Glitter For Sexy Beauty Launch 

Each of the famous birthday boys got his own "Monsters, Inc." inspired cake. Saint's sweet treat featured the hilarious one-eyed monster Mike Wazowski, while Reign's cake sported the big, blue Sullie from Disney-Pixar’s beloved animated film.

Kim and Kanye will be celebrating another birthday very soon – their future daughter’s!

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Kim let it slip that she is expecting a baby girl via surrogate in early 2018. 

READ: Did Kris Jenner Just Confirm Khloe & Kylie's Pregnancies On Instagram?

With all these little ones running around, we will all be trying to "keep up" with the Kardashians for years to come. Happy birthday, Saint!

-- Kevin Zelman 

Copyright ©
2017 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News