Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Little Saint Turns 2

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s baby boy is growing up fast!
The famous reality TV couple’s kiddo – Saint – turns two-years-old today, and KimYe is going all out to celebrate.
Kim shared a precious photo of her son from the Kardashian family’s upcoming holiday card on Instagram to wish the tyke a happy birthday.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don't even understand!!!," the 37-year-old momma captioned her photo.
Last Sunday, the Kardashian clan threw a joint-birthday party for Saint and his adorable cousin Reign Disick, who turns three-years-old on Dec. 14.
Keeping up with their extravagant Kardashian style, the toddlers’ birthday party was an over-the-top, winter "Monster Mash" themed bash – complete with an ice-skating, tubing and an appearance by Santa Clause. The family even transformed their backyard into a winter wonderland with tons of fake snow.
Each of the famous birthday boys got his own "Monsters, Inc." inspired cake. Saint's sweet treat featured the hilarious one-eyed monster Mike Wazowski, while Reign's cake sported the big, blue Sullie from Disney-Pixar’s beloved animated film.
Kim and Kanye will be celebrating another birthday very soon – their future daughter’s!
During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Kim let it slip that she is expecting a baby girl via surrogate in early 2018.
With all these little ones running around, we will all be trying to "keep up" with the Kardashians for years to come. Happy birthday, Saint!
-- Kevin Zelman