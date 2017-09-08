Kim Kardashian Rocks A Shredded Dress at New York Fashion Week — Check Out Her Abs!

Kim Kardashian flashed her taut tummy in a black, shredded dress on Thursday night — officially, claiming her spot as queen bee of New York Fashion Week.

The 36-year-old stunner showed up at the Mert and Marcus party rocking a little black dress that was shredded in the midsection and showed off her A-list abs. It also featured a daring slit and a low slung neckline, adding an extra bit of sexy drama. And to make her “I’m just this sexy all the time” look even more enviable, she appeared to have just hopped out of the shower and her hair was wet and slicked back. She polished off the total look with a set of simple black heels and neutral makeup. Nailed it!



