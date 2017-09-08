Kim Kardashian Rocks A Shredded Dress at New York Fashion Week — Check Out Her Abs!

Kim Kardashian flashed her taut tummy in a black, shredded dress on Thursday night — officially, claiming her spot as queen bee of New York Fashion Week.
The 36-year-old stunner showed up at the Mert and Marcus party rocking a little black dress that was shredded in the midsection and showed off her A-list abs. It also featured a daring slit and a low slung neckline, adding an extra bit of sexy drama. And to make her “I’m just this sexy all the time” look even more enviable, she appeared to have just hopped out of the shower and her hair was wet and slicked back. She polished off the total look with a set of simple black heels and neutral makeup. Nailed it!
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Kim Kardashian is seen on September 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Kim hit the party with her mom, Kris Jenner. For her part, Kris rocked the customary New York City uniform, an all-black ensemble paired with a fur coat.
And not to be outdone, model Kendall Jenner also hit the famous bash and rocked a tiny gold minidress that showed off her mile-long legs.
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Kendall Jenner arrives at the Mert Alas x Marcus Piggot Book Launch party at Public Hotel on September 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)
It’s safe to say, when it comes to Fashion Week, the Kardashians know how to make people stop and stare.